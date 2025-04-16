Meet the Great Texas Trucker With 4 Million Miles of Safe Driving Under His Belt Buckle

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Career truckers aren’t like you and me—assuming you aren’t one, of course. The ones I know take more pride in their work than any other civilian out there. I believe it’s fair to count Homero Flores in that camp, considering the 33-year HEB driver just logged his 4 millionth mile of incident-free duty on a haul to Corpus Christi, Texas.

Now, that’s a long time to drive professionally and a lot of miles to cover. It’s even more unbelievable when you realize that’s equal to roughly 357 miles a day, every day, with no time off. The fact that his average mileage per day driven is higher than that is unreal, considering Flores surely didn’t work seven days a week all those years. He probably would have if HEB had asked him to, from the sounds of it.

“You have to admire and respect Homer’s tremendous accomplishment,” said Todd Wright, senior vice president of transportation at HEB. “It almost seems impossible when you think about it. Day in and day out, he is hauling up to 80,000 pounds with a 53- or 57-foot trailer alongside other motorists. To do it safely traveling four million consecutive safe miles, without a single scrape or broken mirror, is a testament to his professionalism.”

I’ve never met a driver so loved by the state DOT. HEB

Flores started at HEB in 1986, and in 1989, he began attending truck driving school. He was trucking full-time by 1992. It took just eight years for Flores to log his first million miles by December 2000, another eight years to reach two million miles, eight more to get to three million… maybe you get the picture now. This guy is the epitome of consistency.

It’s almost unbelievable that Flores is the third HEB driver to achieve 4 million miles of safe travel. Andres Corona and Danny Guerrero Jr. did it before him in 2014 and 2021, respectively. That goes to show how seriously the company’s drivers take their jobs—and also, just how much distance there is to travel when you’re delivering goods across the south.

