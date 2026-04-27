Katherine Legge Is Returning to the Indy 500 This Year

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Katherine Legge is set to make her fifth start at the Indy 500 come May, having been confirmed as the 33rd (and likely final) entry for this year’s race. Unlike in previous years, however, Legge will not be driving a Honda; this time, piloting the No. 11 fielded by AJ Foyt Racing and Indy NXT team HMD Motorsports.

Legge’s primary backer is a familiar brand, e.l.f. Cosmetics, which has previously supported her throughout several racing endeavors, including the 500. Per Racer.com, the experienced racer has also received “significant backing” from General Motors. On the technical side, the team and Legge will enjoy technical support from Team Penske.

“We worked incredibly hard to be back at this year’s Indianapolis 500, and I don’t take a single moment of it for granted,” Legge said during the announcement. “I’m beyond grateful to e.l.f. Cosmetics for believing that women deserve to take up space in every arena – including this one. Together, we’re proving that when you invest in a woman’s dream, there’s no limit to what she can achieve.

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty

“It honestly feels like Christmas being back at the 500. Every time I return, I gain a deeper appreciation for what it takes – not just to compete here, but to earn the opportunity to be here in the first place. I’m reminded that I’m a small part of this enormously storied event,” she added.

So far, Legge is the only female driver confirmed for the 110th edition of the 500, and with the race being less than a month away, it’s very unlikely that’ll change. Heck, it’s very unlikely that any additional entries will be added overall, meaning that no one will be bumped during this year’s qualifying.

It’s great to have Legge back in IndyCar and especially at the 500. Fingers crossed she enjoys better luck this year than at her last outing in 2024, when a mechanical issue ended her race after just 22 laps.

Got a tip? Email us at tips@thedrive.com