It’s Officially Last Call for the G80 BMW M3: TDS

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Welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short, The Drive’s morning’s automotive news roundup bringing you the biggest headlines from around the globe.

We hope you had a fine holiday weekend. Here are the stories worth catching up on for Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Ⓜ️ 2027 will mark the final year of production for the G80 BMW M3, according to BMW’s product planner for the model line, Scott Stirling. Of course, here in North America, it’ll be sending the sixth generation off with the ultra-rare, ultra-enticing M3 CS Handschalter. [Bimmerlife]

🎉 Christian Weingaertner, Ford’s managing director for passenger cars in Europe, recently said in an interview that the company “[hasn’t] answered internally yet” whether the Focus and Fiesta will return to the brand’s lineup overseas. This comes days after a pretty heavy tease about the Fiesta’s revival from Ford Europe boss Jim Baumbick. [Motor1]

⚖️ Kia filed a motion to dismiss a class-action lawsuit in Pennsylvania over how it tried to remedy defective piston rings in the Soul and Seltos, but the motion was denied by the judge, meaning the case will go forward. [Car Complaints]

🥦 Lotus has unveiled the lightest and most powerful Emira yet, called the 420 Sport, which makes a slightly less-than-advertised 414 horsepower from an AMG-sourced 2.0-liter four-cylinder. Suppose “414 Sport” didn’t have the same ring to it? [Lotus]

🐍 Alfa Romeo will reportedly revive the Giulietta to battle the Volkswagen Golf, and it’ll be offered in both ICE and EV varieties. [Autocar]

🚙 Even Lancia makes SUVs now, as the Italian marque just unveiled the first images of the new Gamma, which will share underpinnings with the new Jeep Compass and support both hybrid and electric drive. [Stellantis]

🐎 A company named Maturo has unveiled a restomodded Ferrari 308 GTB that is probably more in line with what fans of the brand want than the new Luce, taking the coupe’s 3.0-liter Dino V8 and turning up the wick from 250 to 400 hp. [CarBuzz]

🏍️ Formula 1 managerial legend Ross Brawn is now a part of the board of directors for the Pramac Racing MotoGP team. [Motorsport.com]

🏁 Weekend Race Results: