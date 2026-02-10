Honda’s Profits Plunge 61%, Dialing Up Fleet Sales: TDS

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, dense, and lacking fluff, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and puts them in one place. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

I’m still on the first cup of coffee here, but let’s just get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: The 2026 Mazda CX-70 left and was replaced by a 2026 Lexus NX 350h F Sport. Immediate impressions for the few miles I’ve driven this hybrid? The powertrain is buzzy, the fire-engine red paint is bright, the red and black interior is an interesting choice in a Lexus, and the front seats have surprisingly snug bolsters.

💸 Honda reported third-quarter losses as profits plunged 61% on mounting charges from EVs and global sales falling 15% with U.S. sales specifically falling 18%; Honda plans to revise its future EV strategy, increase incentive spending, and dial up fleet sales, the latter of which it’s never really focused on before.

🐎 Ferrari reported higher fourth-quarter earnings than expected attributed to improved product mix and demand for customized cars, which offset slower deliveries.

😬 Lincoln dealers are worried about losing customers, and profits, as the automaker’s price-point crossover, the Corsair, dies; the plan to retain Corsair customers includes boosting production of the base Premier trim of the midsize Nautilus and privately offering thousands of dollars to current customers to move up to the larger, more expensive SUV.

📈 Genesis is aiming for another U.S. sales record but dealers are asking for hybrids and more marketing and advertising support.

🔋 The 2026 Volvo EX90 lineup added a new less expensive single-motor rear-wheel drive base model.

🇯🇵 Suzuki now has its own Toyota RAV4 variant called the Across.

💰 Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said he’s not upset about President Trump’s tariffs and isn’t too worried about the situation.

🚨 Jaguar Land Rover recalled 2,278 I-Pace electric SUVs in the U.S. due to the high-voltage battery potentially overheating, which could lead to a fire.

🚕 Waymo launched in Nashville, Tennessee.

👩‍💼 General Motors hired a new head of strategy from Lucid to lead scouting operations for partnerships with technology companies.

