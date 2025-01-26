Honda Is Considering New High-Performance Trim With Race Parts Above Type R and Type S

Despite the mass appeal of profit-rich SUVs, Honda continues to build some of the most accessible enthusiast-focused cars money can buy. Models like the Honda Civic Si, Type R—and their Acura siblings the Integra and Type S—offer a solid balance of street performance and track chops. But what about a spicier, more hardcore trim above Type R or Type S?

Speaking to the media at the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona, Honda Racing President Koji Watanabe said that Honda should create higher-performance models than it already offers with genuine HRC parts.

“Today I cannot tell the exact plan yet, but yes, we should create such kind of performance model together with HRC racing technologies,” said Watanabe. “The American side [HRC US] already started developing performance parts.”

Watanabe’s comment was in response to whether Honda would consider building and selling ultra-high-performance models as Ferrari does with its XX program. However, when I asked Watanabe if this would involve something like its ARX-06 IMSA GTP prototype or the RB17-style hypercar he discussed in 2024, he clarified that these higher-performing models would be based on existing Honda and Acura nameplates.

Acura

“We don’t have any concrete plan yet, but the first one would be based on the current existing models like Integra Type S or Honda Type R,” Watanabe told The Drive.

While Honda’s racing boss did not expand further, his mention that the American side of HRC is already working on performance parts for existing models proves that this is more than a pipe dream. During last year’s Monterey Car Week, the brand unveiled the track-focused Acura Integra Type S HRC Prototype, a one-off build that got a thumbs-up from F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda after a brief test drive, who even asked the company president to import one into Japan for him.

One of the key figures behind that prototype is HRC US senior vice president Jon Ikeda, who explained to The Drive that this next level up could very well be an HRC trim.

“You have the Type S or Type R for the road and [on the other end] you have a race car that you can buy for the track—so this would be something in between—right at the verge of where your significant other won’t want to ride with you,” said Ikeda. “If you’re going to put the HRC brand name on it, that’s what you’re saying [that it’s the ultimate expression of that model], and it has to be street legal.”

Ikeda clarified that at this moment he’s not aware which parts or modifications could pass safety regulations and other necessary certifications, but that “The idea is for customers to click on ‘I want this part on it and that on it’—that’s what Porsche and everyone else does. But it all has to be certified because we’re not gonna skimp on safety.”

Both HRC executives stressed that this is all preliminary and there’s no concrete timeline, but it’s exciting to think about the performance value a factory racing-derived Civic or Integra could offer. We’ll be watching.

