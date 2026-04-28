GM’s Profits Are Up 22%. Trucks Did It: TDS

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Good morning and welcome to The Downshift, or TDS for short.

Quick, snappy, and dense, TDS gathers the latest automotive headlines from around the globe and places them in one spot. Stories are summarized in a single sentence accompanied by a link for those seeking more information.

The first cup of coffee is gone, the second is on deck, and it’s almost time to wake the kids for school. Let’s get into it.

🚘 What I’m driving: Spending the week living my teenage dream with the 2026 Audi RS6 Avant Performance. The twin-turbo V8 shoved into a wagon with quattro all-wheel drive is the stuff of childhood dreams, and initial impressions are this thing doesn’t disappoint. What a machine, though, it costs $160,390 as equipped.

💰 General Motors reported a profit increase of 22% based on strong truck and SUV sales in the U.S. despite soaring fuel prices; the automaker raised its 2026 profit outlook by $500 million, which is the same amount it expects back based on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the Trump administration’s tariffs.

📈 The war in Iran and turmoil in the Middle East spiking oil prices and subsequently gas prices spurred a global EV buying spree in March.

🐬 Caterham built a special limited edition Seven R set to debut at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix this weekend; only 12 of these lightweight blue sports car will be built.

⚠️ Foreign automakers are threatening to pull their economy models from the U.S. if a trade deal with Mexico and Canada isn’t met.

🏷️ Bollinger’s assets are now set to be auctioned after the company’s collapse.

☘️ The next-gen Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio will now arrive in 2028 on the STLA Large platform and feature both electric and hybrid powertrains.

💸 Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe earned a record $402.6 million for 2025 with more than $373 million in option awards, more than $26 million in stock awards, and about $1.1 million in salary; most of the money is tied to Rivian achieving various performance targets.

📱 Screens might be the future but Mercedes-Benz has heard everyone loud and clear, to the point the automaker won’t back down on screens but will reintroduce some toggles and buttons on steering wheels.

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