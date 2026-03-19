Get a Car Wash Bundle for Under $13 During the Advance Auto Parts Spring Sale

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Advance Auto Parts is still running great discounts on oil-change bundles and brake replacements that we’ve posted in the past. Now, it’s adding some nice car-wash bundles and deals on wiper blades you might want to check out as the weather thaws and snow becomes rain.

If you’re ordering anything from Advance Auto Parts at all, use promo code “PARTS15” to get 15% off orders over $35 and 20% off orders over $100. Some exclusions apply, but that’s a pretty sweet deal. Even if you have an Advance store locally, you should be able to use that for a buy-online, pick-up-in-store arrangement.