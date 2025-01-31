Ford ‘In the Middle of Creating’ Standalone Raptor Supercar: CEO

Have you ever looked at a Dakar Rally racer and thought, “Man, I’d love to drive one of those on the road every day.” If so, you’re in luck because Ford might be making something mighty similar to that. In a recent interview, Ford CEO Jim Farley told Top Gear that not only is the Blue Oval considering a new off-road flagship but it’s currently in the process of creating one.

“We’re in the middle of creating something, so we don’t have all the answers yet, but the question is should Ford make an off-road supercar? Not a version of a car, a standalone supercar,” Farley said at a Ford Performance launch event in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Farley didn’t say exactly what this standalone off-road supercar would be. Perhaps a bespoke SUV or pickup built solely for going fast off-pavement? Or maybe something like a sports car with long-travel suspension and all-terrain tires, beyond that of a Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato or Porsche 911 Dakar?

“That’s what we’re trying to answer. What do we do on a utility car? Is there a supercar? That’s what we’re debating now,” Farley told the UK outlet.

A Dakar-derived vehicle seems the most likely solution, as it sort of blends both. They’re typically built on a unique racing chassis to tackle every terrain without writing off handling as an afterthought. Throw in the fact that Ford just finished third in its first-ever Dakar Rally with the Raptor T1+ and it could leverage that know-how to make something truly special for the well-to-do customers.

“Yes, the Raptor T1+ at Dakar represents the ultimate Raptor in many ways, and we’re learning a lot from that both in terms of the competition but also in terms of feedback from customers, so all I can say is stay tuned,” explained Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance, to Top Gear.

I’m no market expert but I bet something like a Dakar Rally racer for the road would sell out in seconds here in ‘Mericaland. Vehicles that are both fast and rugged are obviously hugely popular in the U.S., thus the sheer number of high-horsepower pickups and SUVs currently on sale. If Ford can bring some of the Raptor T1+ to a super machine that isn’t based on any existing product, the reservation list would probably stretch to the moon.

