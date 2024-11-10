Florida Auction Lot Walkthrough Reveals Some Unreal Cars Ruined by Recent Floods

Earlier this year, two major hurricanes made landfall in Florida in as many weeks. The impact of the double whammy of hurricanes was both immediate and ongoing. Recent videos of water-damaged vehicles showcase that flood waters, and any natural disaster for that matter, are not selective in who they affect. The shared footage shows supercars and rare classics amongst mass market daily drivers.

Ivan and Mike Niko specialize in rebuilding salvage vehicles from insurance auctions. The duo share their search, finds, and rebuilds on YouTube as “Niko Brothers.” Last week, Mike did a tour of four auto auction lots in Florida. Circumventing both coasts and south-central Florida, Mike visited IAA and Copart sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Clewiston, and Largo. The resulting videos are eye-opening in their scale and subject matter.



According to Mike, more than 17,000 salvage vehicles are sitting in these auction lots throughout the state. And those are vehicles that were actually retrieved and towed to the sites. Hundreds, if not thousands, of others are considered totaled and brought elsewhere or possibly still stuck wherever they landed post-floods.

The Florida western region was first struck by Hurricane Helene on September 24, which landed in the Big Bend area as a Category 4 (of 5) hurricane. Hurricane Milton followed on October 9 and landed farther south in Siesta Key.

As a rebuilder, Mike is shopping the salvages. While touring the Clewiston lot, he explains that, yes, although you can find your dream car at these auctions, that vehicle can quickly turn into a nightmare if you don’t know what to look for.

“Even if the car looks completely intact, you have to first look at the title status,” he said. “If it’s a certificate of destruction, you can’t legally drive it on the road. It’s a parts-only [car].”

The type of title is your first clue. If listed as a salvage, that’s when your detective skills come into play. Check out our guide on how to check for water damage. From rust and mold to water lines and the number of electronics, there is plenty to look out for.

One example Mike shares is a 2023 Cadillac Escalade that retailed for $100,000. A visual inspection shows a clean engine bay, good oil, and a rather immaculate interior. However, the vehicle is listed as inoperable. It won’t start or run, and lastly, the title is a certificate of destruction. Nearby is a “very nice” 1963 Plymouth Sport Fury lowrider. Corrosion is already present where the water line was, but with fewer electronic bits, Mike says with certainty that it can get back on the road.

Mike is in awe at the selection of vehicles and how organized they are. As he points out a Hellcat and a Skyline, he says, “It’s just supercar after supercar. If I didn’t know better, I’m like in a car show.”

He’s not wrong. There seems to be no limit to what is there. An Audi R8, Bentley Continental, BMW 7 Series, Chevy Corvette, Ferrari F8, Lotus Evora, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, Porsche 911, Ram 1500 TRX, right-hand drive JDMs, and a plethora of muscle cars all mix and mingle. The classics are well represented as well, such as a 1949 Rolls-Royce.

Shopping for a used car via salvage auctions can be a good bet if you’re prepared, but also keep in mind that for every deal or clunker, there is a human aspect and a story. Especially following a significant natural disaster like this where the path of destruction was unprecedented. Entire towns were nearly wiped out, more than 7,800 homes were destroyed or damaged, and major roads remain closed. Relief efforts continue in Florida and elsewhere.

Would you bother trying to save a flooded car? Drop us a line sometime at tips@thedrive.com.