Save 38% On My Favorite Craftsman 1/2-Inch Torque Wrench at Amazon

I don't care if I sound like a broken record. Whenever a tool I actively use goes on sale, I'm going to report it—even if I end up covering the same torque wrench deals multiple times a year because of it. Right now, the Craftsman 1/2-inch torque wrench I use for most torque-sensitive projects in my shop is on sale at Amazon for $64.98. It's a solid piece for the money, and this deal is absolutely worth jumping on.

I know. Some of you are dying to tell me and anyone interested in this to cough up the money and buy a pro-level torque wrench because we'll be sorry otherwise. Here's the thing: I've used this torque wrench on every bit of my 1969 Dodge Charger. It's seen me through engine work, clutch and flywheel installs, setting up a new differential, and even my latest ventures into an entire suspension overhaul with Heidts. I have yet to run into any issues with improperly torqued hardware.

Aside from just being reliably affordable, there's a lot to like about this wrench. For one, the length of just over 27 inches helps effortlessly hit those higher torque settings. Two, the twist-handle setting selection makes it easy to reach the torque values you need while retaining a positive lock as you work. Lastly, that 50-250 ft-lb torque range makes it a highly versatile piece. However, you can pair it with the 3/8-inch variant that's also on sale for $54.98, to take on even more projects with precision.

It's a no-brainer deal, but it's far from the only one running on Amazon. I've gone ahead and rounded up more torque wrench deals and other discounted tools you may need to get wrenching in your shop.

More Craftsman Torque Wrench Deals and Then Some