Clever Exhaust ‘Snowkel’ Could Help You Survive Being Buried in a Blizzard

The exhaust system has been around for as long as the internal combustion engine, yet companies are still finding ways to modify it. Fujitsubo, a Japanese brand that specializes in aftermarket exhaust systems, unveiled a bolt-on part named Snowkel that could save your life in a blizzard.

Fujitsubo explains it developed the Snowkel to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. If you turn on the engine while your car is buried in snow, exhaust gasses can get trapped under the car and make their way into the cabin, and we all know what that could lead to. Attaching the Snowkel to the exhaust outlet routes the fumes through the layer of snow and into the atmosphere. This ensures that the air in the cabin remains breathable, and ultimately that you stay alive.

The part looks relatively simple, though some assembly is required. There’s a rubber hose that clamps onto the car’s exhaust tip, three metal tubes that pretty much extend the exhaust line, and a Velcro system to keep it upright. Sure, you could simply dig a hole in the snow, but this odd, oh-so-JDM accessory lets you plan ahead. We can see it coming in handy if you get stuck in a blizzard and need to sleep in your car with the engine running to keep the heater on. Alternatively, it’s a guaranteed way to spark a conversation at the next Cars and Coffee.

However, there are some limitations. One is that the Snowkel was designed to fit a round exhaust tip with a diameter of 30 to 40 millimeters (about 1.1 and 1.5 inches, respectively). It’s not going to work if you’ve got a car with a rectangular exhaust outlet, or if you’re driving around with a huge, industrial heater pipe-like exhaust tip. Fujitsubo also warns users that the Snowkel must be removed while driving on public roads.

Fujitsubo displayed the Snowkel at the 2025 Tokyo Auto Salon, where it was fitted to an AE86-generation Toyota Corolla. While the coupe ticks the “round exhaust tip” box, it has two out. No problem: one of the two outlets was blocked off, forcing gasses out of the unrestricted one.

On sale now in Japan, the Snowkel starts at ¥11,800, which represents about $75 at the current conversion rate. Nothing suggests that the part will be officially sold in the United States, but buying one online from Japan shouldn’t be difficult if you’re willing to pay for overseas shipping.

