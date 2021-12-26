Don't Dismiss the Hyundai Santa Cruz as a Legit Pickup

The price, however, reflects the niceties of the ride, which is underpinned by an extended version of the Tucson. A fully-loaded Santa Cruz with AWD will set you back a shade over $41,000, which is roughly the same as a First Edition, Lariat Luxury Maverick with AWD and every option and accessory available. A Honda Ridgeline will cost a few thousand more at the top of the line, but it’s also longer and more like a truck. That’s the thing, though – how much truck does the average person need or want?

Where the Santa Cruz shines is in its versatility and capability, and I’d be willing to take it off-road on most routes that don’t require a full flex. It has easy-to-find buttons for downhill brake control and center locking differential for one-touch control options.

Ground clearance is more than ample at 8.6 inches, which is more than the new Kia Sedona and Volkswagen’s ID.4. That means the Santa Cruz would excel in a competition like the Rebelle Rally, where both of those vehicles navigated some tough terrain with minimal challenges. Hyundai’s don’t-call-it-a-truck also has a 23.2-degree departure angle, giving adventurers room to move without imperiling the bumper.