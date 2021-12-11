Here’s Why GM Isn’t Going Vertical With Its Infotainment Screens

“[A] horizontally-oriented approach makes even more sense when we consider that Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both display information in a horizontal rectangle format, and Tesla – known for its large, vertically-oriented screens, doesn’t support either of the two technologies,” author Vince Brown writes.

From a safety perspective, designing the display for optimal eye sweep across the dash while keeping the driver's attention on the road is paramount. Having a large display with a lot of information available is helpful in many ways and automakers are following technology trends outside of the car world as well. Consider, though, that, leading the driver's eyes downward in any way could be hazard contributing to distracted driving. My colleague James even makes the argument that touchscreens in general are a hazardous fad. Peter says we don't need bigger screens, we need lots of tiny ones.

One thing I noticed about Toyota's upcoming bZ4X EV is that the driver information display is mounted higher than usual. It's somewhat of a physical version of a digital head-up display, which would keep my eyes much closer to the road. And maybe GM is on the right track here; while its brands are focused on freeing up the middle bench seat with horizontal screens, it may also offer a higher level of safety.

