Here’s Why GM Isn’t Going Vertical With Its Infotainment Screens

Vehicle interior design trends morph in waves, and some automakers try to change it up completely to shake things up. Take, for example, the evolution of the gear shifter in all its myriad forms. In any given vehicle on the market, you’ll find everything from a more conventional shifter in PRNDL order next to your right leg, or dials, buttons on the dash, or slim stalks on the steering column.
When larger infotainment screens started becoming a thing several years ago, automakers (notably, Tesla) started experimenting with the orientation, shape, and integration of the screen itself. Truck interior designers aren’t immune to the temptation to tinker, and some have gravitated to a prominent vertical orientation. Not GM trucks, however.
General Motors is sticking with horizontal design cues for its trucks and currently, there are no plans to change that.
“Our full-size trucks currently use horizontal screens to reinforce our design philosophy built around width and spaciousness,” GM’s Director, Interiors Design Chris Hilts says. “For example, we can accommodate a first-row center occupant without sacrificing the large, premium display.”
Like many design components, the vertical screen orientation is met with adoration or absolute frustration. Ram, for instance, made a splash in 2019 with the launch of its redesigned 1500, including a massive vertical screen that sent many into paroxysms of delight. From a personal perspective, I like having the option to split the screen with nav on top and the music display on the bottom, placing the most important information at eye level.
News site GM Authority laid out a comprehensive overview of screen displays for several brands.