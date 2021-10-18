Ford Wants Retractable Tailpipes in Trucks for Better Off-Roading

Ford is going after the off-road market in a serious way. It has, of course, launched the Bronco, its ultra-popular retro-styled Jeep Wrangler competitor. It's also released off-road-focused versions of other models like the Explorer Timberline, F-150 Tremor, and of course, the new F-150 Raptor. According to patent documents by the automaker, however, there's one detail that's keeping these vehicles from achieving their true potential: departure angle.

As such, the Dearborn auto giant has decided to secure a patent on a device to address part of this issue, as CarBuzz first spotted. In some models, the exhaust tip can be the limiting factor when it comes to departure angle. When climbing obstacles or tackling trails, they can often get bashed up, making them look bad. This can also make some customers wonder if the off-roader they bought is really capable of what the manufacturer claims. The solution? A retractable tailpipe. Seems simple enough.

Ford filed a patent for such a device back in April of 2020, but it was finally published a little over a week ago on Oct. 7. The patent describes a system of linear bearings connected from the vehicle's fixed exhaust system to the movable tailpipe. One of these bearings is combined with an electrically driven gear. Basically, in an off-road situation, a tiny rack and pinion would pull the exhaust tip in. When the vehicle returned to the road, it would push it back out.