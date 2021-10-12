Tire Stuck Around Elk's Neck Finally Removed After Two Years

An elk from the Colorado wilderness has long suffered with a tire stuck around its neck. Thankfully, this past weekend saw the proud beast freed after years of trying by Colorado Parks officials, reports ABC News. Wildlife officers managed to sedate the bull elk, and took cordless cutting tools into the forest to attempt to remove the tire. Unfortunately, the tire's steel-belted construction proved too difficult to cut through. The animal's antlers were removed instead, allowing the tire to be slid over the head.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife

"We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible," said officer Scott Murdoch, referring to the animal's usual mating rituals. "We had to move it just right to get it off because we weren't able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire," Murdoch noted. The first spotting of the elk occurred over two years ago, with a routine wildlife survey identifying the animal trapped in the tire. However, tracking the animal wasn't easy. Multiple sightings eventually gave wildlife officials the opportunity to get in close enough to help the stricken creature. Murdoch speculated that the elk became stuck in the tire in its youth, stating "It would have had to be in the winter months when the elk don't have antlers."

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Wildlife officers pose with the tire successfully freed from the elk's neck.