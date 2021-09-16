Rep the Slash! The New, Improved Drive Store Is Coming

From shirt to hats to mugs and everything in between, The Drive Store is back with some great swag for 25 percent off—this weekend only.

By Jon Langston
Merchandising! Merchandising! If you're in need of some high-quality car swag to wear as you cautiously emerge in public again, or if your new laptop is conspicuously unadorned, we're here to help. The Drive launches its all-new Store tomorrow, and it's here with some old favorites and some new heat. 

Thanks to our dedicated readers, The Drive is one of the fastest-growing automotive websites on the planet. And now we've completely revamped our online store with new gear and swag, to make it easier than ever to "Rep the slash," as we say. 

The store goes live tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 17. To celebrate, we're offering everyone 25 percent off everything. That's right: Everything in the store, from hats and t-shirts to coffee mugs and stickers, is 25 percent off all weekend long—no code needed. The discount will be applied automatically at checkout.

Sustainability is important here at The Drive, and that means more than just our coverage of the latest fast electric cars. Our t-shirts are printed using biodegradable, water-based, OEKO-TEX® certified inks in a near-zero waste environment. Some are also from Next Level Apparel, a company committed to sustainability, inclusivity, and community. 

Here's a peek at some of the goods that are sure to sell out quickly. 

Available in black or white, our logo t-shirt is made using 100% percent preshrunk, ring-spun cotton. It's ideal for working around the garage or shop or for repping your favorite auto magazine on your next track day. Normally $25, it'll cost just $18.75 through the weekend.

Our Champion brand cap with a big ol' Slash emblazoned on the front is just what you need to be a champion. This unstructured, six-panel is made of 100 percent cotton twill and features a pre-curved visor and tri-glide buckle closure. It regularly costs thirty bucks; this weekend only, grab yours for just $22.50.

This awesome ceramic mug is ideal for reading your favorite auto publication every morning. Made of ceramic, it's dishwasher and microwave safe. Normally $15, pick it up this weekend for just $11.25. Stock up! It'll make a fantastic Christmas present.

Finally, let us know what you want to see at the new Drive Store! We're here to make your sustainable, stylish automotive merchandise dreams come true. 