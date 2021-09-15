National Guard Deployed in Massachusetts to Combat School Bus Driver Shortage

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced on Monday that he has activated the state's National Guard to assist with staffing shortages, namely those that are plaguing the public education system's transportation services. The governor's order will immediately activate 90 Guardsmen to serve in the areas of Chelsea, Lawrence, Lowell, and Lynn, with another 160 available for additional communities should the need arise.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

As schools kick off the new academic year with a resumed focus on in-person learning, districts are facing transportation challenges that have many administrators scratching their heads. The shortage of trained staff eligible to transport students has become more apparent as the pandemic carries on. Many districts nationwide are now facing challenges to provide adequate transportation for students, including those in Massachusetts where Governor Baker called in the National Guard to help. Guard members who are dispatched to assist with the shortage won't be driving the familiar yellow busses. Instead, they'll be behind the wheel of a significantly broader descriptor of automobiles known as 7D vehicles. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) defines these as "a passenger vehicle with a Gross Vehicle Weight rating of less than 10,000 pounds" that can carry no more than 10 passengers. There's a number of other requirements for the vehicles, which can be found here, though the RMV uses a Ford E-Series van and a GMC Safari as examples. Guard members will also be required to attend training and obtain a School Pupil Transportation Certificate before operating one of these vehicles with students aboard.