Nevada Should Include Official Timing When You Rent Its Highways for Top Speed Records

Lap records that are broken outside of these record-setting sessions don't count as official—period—and the Nürburgring actively discourages manufacturers from publicizing those unofficial lap times. This isn't just because of it's too easy for manufacturers to pull times out of their rectum without independent oversight, but it's also due to some legal and insurance reasons.

The Nürburgring keeps a list of all of its officially verified fastest laps and the onboard videos of them, which you can see here. As much as Porsche tried to claim it, the Taycan didn't make the list as its lap happened during a multi-manufacturer industry pool test session, not a lap record one. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series' recent unofficially timed lap that was faster than the production car lap time record isn't there, either, as that happened during an industry pool session as well. (Mercedes is likely going to head back for an official record attempt anyway.)

The Taycan's unofficial lap record feels like an anomaly nowadays. We've seen a lot less drama over creatively edited videos or disputed self-claimed lap times with 'Ring records lately, and that doesn't feel like a coincidence.

Nevada's state highways lack that grey area where someone might set a record outside of a record attempt rental. The only time when you'll be able to safely and legally set a land-speed record there is when the highway is shut down and rented for that use. That's all the more reason why the state should make timing and officiating part of a package deal when you rent somewhere like Highway 160 for this purpose.

Internet scrutiny of record claims established a set of norms that we all expect to see whenever someone claims to have set a speed record. Ideally, we'd like independent verification of the data from some trusted entity, such as the Nürburgring's timing partner Wige or the Guinness Book of World Records folks. We want to see the uncut footage, preferably with data overlays. If there's anything amiss with those things, folks just won't believe you.