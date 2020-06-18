2021 Acura TLX's Revolutionary New Airbag Cradles Your Head Like a Catcher's Mitt

"The benefit that we've seen from [hitting the sail panel first] as it relates to the brain injury metric is that...we want a soft, gentle engagement into that cushion to help control that initial rotation of the occupant's head," Heitkamp explained. "Then once you're kind of fully engulfed into all three chambers, then we can really use the stiffness of the airbag to successfully manage all the crash energy and minimize injuries both to the head and neck and other body regions."

More importantly, this sail panel is the first component of the airbag that the passenger's body hits in a frontal impact. That slows the passenger's upper body down before it even hits the bottom inflated cushion, thus softening the impact.

"We want to really control the head rotation to minimize those brain injuries," explained Honda R&D Americas' crashworthiness technical leader Eric Heitkamp. "The three chambers are intended to really cradle the occupant's head to minimize the amount of rotation [of] your spine," he continued.

An uninflated "sail" panel connects the tops of the two taller cushions, which helps the airbag's tall bolstering cushions stay where they need to be as the passenger's body moves forward. These two taller cushions guide the passenger's body into the airbag itself.

The new TLX airbag uses one conventional inflator as you'd find in any regular single-chamber modern airbag, but it's the multi-chambered shape of the bag itself which makes it more effective at reducing the risk of brain injury. This new airbag airs up from a centrally-located inflator, but pass-through vents allow gas from that inflator to move quickly from the center cushion out to extend the taller cushions.

Even if your head doesn't hit anything hard inside your car, the rapid movement and deceleration of your upper body are very, very bad. "It's essentially the axons in your brain shearing," Heitkamp said. "What happens when the axons in your brain shear is that you can have a concussion, loss of speech, loss of mobility, and in the worst case, if it's very, very severe, it can be fatal." So, the more gradually your upper body can come to a stop, the better.

Honda R&D Americas worked with its airbag supplier Autoliv on this new airbag design with the intent of sharing this design and research with other auto companies. Honda and Autoliv's research built upon a brain injury study done by the United States Department of Transportation that ultimately led to the creation of the BrIC (which stands for "Brain Injury Criteria") methodology for measuring brain injuries in vehicle collisions. That study proved that airbags could do a better job at preventing brain injuries, and the BrIC criteria as well as an advanced crash test dummy called THOR helped researchers understand exactly what was happening when designing this new system.

Eventually, the TLX's new airbag design will be rolled out to other Honda and Acura models, but a company spokesman would not speak as to which vehicle would get it next and when.

Other components on the car work with the new airbags to up the 2021 TLX's safety game. Both front seats have knee airbags now to keep passengers from moving too far forward in a front-end crash, bringing the total number of airbags in the new TLX up to eight.

Furthermore, Acura touts its latest iteration of its Advanced Compatibility Engineering (or ACE, for short) body structure, wherein the connected structural components of the car are designed to absorb and distribute crash forces away from the passenger compartment. Even the high-strength steel central transmission tunnel ties into the lower front bulkhead to disperse collision energy through the tunnel instead of into the passenger cabin.

All of this effort appears to have passed crash tests with flying colors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave the 2021 TLX its highest five-star Overall Vehicle Score and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety named it a Top Safety Pick+.

