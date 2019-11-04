Teen's Homemade Solution for In-Car Blind Spots Earns Her $25,000 Prize

Like most inventions, her idea wasn’t without problems at first. Upon initial assembly, Gassler found that the projector’s image was often blurry and out of focus because of the short projecting surface, but also because projectors are typically designed to project images from a distance greater than a couple of feet. To solve the problem, she utilized a special one-way reflective fabric and some 3D-printed components that brought the projected image into focus.

The components and fabric added also prevent other vehicle occupants, such as the one sitting in the front passenger seat, from being constantly blinded by the projector. They also make sure the image remains stable and therefore legible by the driver.

While in its beginning stages, this relatively simple solution addresses a problem found in tens of millions of cars around the world. All-in-all, Gassler's idea could have the potential to help evolve blind-spot information and detection systems on future automobiles.

h/t: Mashable