Dad Saves Vacation by Flying EasyJet Plane After Pilot Shortage Delays Flight

Flight delays, whether caused by poor weather conditions, crew issues, or logistical problems are an absolute nightmare for everyone involved—but especially the money-paying passengers needing to get to their place of business or vacation. But one man traveling through Manchester Airport in the U.K. got so fed up by delay that he volunteered to fly the plane himself. Yes, you read that right.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Michael Bradley was about to go on vacation with his wife and kids to Alicante, Spain when he got a notice that his flight was delayed by a couple of hours. The cause for the delay? The lack of a first officer to accompany the captain during the three-hour flight and a massive computer system failure from French air-traffic control.

This isn’t some strange case where Bradley had spent too much time playing Flight Simulator or XPlane, however, because Bradley is a certified passenger jet pilot who also happens to fly for easyJet. He just so happened to be at the right place and at the right time, so he stepped up to the plate to fly everyone to Alicante himself.

Several passengers took to social media to share the interesting turn of events, one of which was Michelle Potts. According to her descriptions, Bradley announced through the intercom that his wife gave him the bad news that the plane they were about to be on was delayed by several hours. So she inadvertently asked him if he could fly the plane himself. As a result, Bradley gave his colleagues at easyJet a call.