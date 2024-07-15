Lowe’s Gets the Jump on Prime Day With These Awesome Tool Deals

Amazon’s massive blowout, Prime Day, kicks off tomorrow. Everyone knows that many of the best deals of the year are coming with it, and it will generate millions of dollars in sales. Naturally, the competition is going to do everything in its power to redirect some of the traffic with incredible discounts of their own. Luckily for gear heads, that includes Lowe’s, which is already running some stupid-good tool deals.

Right now, you can snag the Craftsman Craftsman 256-piece mechanics tool set with hard case for $99.00. At 38 cents per piece, that’s a smokin’ hot offer. I’ve also got a soft spot for the plastic case the set comes with. The set itself is great for kickstarting a collection, but that case does make it an awesome mobile set, which is great for folks who do serious work away from the home base.

Craftsman 256-Piece Mechanics Tool Set with Hard Case for $99.00 See It

My favorite torque wrench is also on sale. The Craftsman 1/2-inch drive click torque wrench is selling for $59.98. While this does go on sale quite a bit, this price is about $5.00 less than the typical discounted price point. I’ve used this thing to essentially build an entire car, and I’ll gladly do it again. It’s an absolute steal for the price, and you ought to consider snagging the Craftsman 3/8-inch drive click torque wrench that’s also on sale for $49.98 if you’re looking for a couple of torque wrenches to see you through most major projects.

Craftsman 1/2-Inch Drive Click Torque Wrench for $59.98 See It

More Tool Deals From Lowe’s