Meet Your Heroes: How to Tour Japan’s Car Scene in a Dream JDM Lineup

Japan has everything to offer. Cultural heritage, Michelin-starred cuisine, the latest tech, breathtaking scenery—you name it. But for obsessed car nerds like us? It’s the automotive scene that sits at the very top of that list. Sure, seeing a couple of R32 GTRs at my local San Diego Cars and Coffee is still exciting. But spotting them daily in the motherland? That just hits different.

Saturday nights in Shibuya are when the JDM legends come out to play. Locals and tourists alike swarm across the infamous Shibuya Crossing by the hundreds. As we wait impatiently on the curb, the intersection becomes a rolling car show—everything from Toyota Chasers and Honda Beats to lowriders and exotics. From a nearby high-rise, the bustling crowd and parade of cars look like a colony of ants and Hot Wheels.

An R34 illegally hard parking

1980 Cadillac lowrider

And if breaking your neck to watch these cars roll by isn’t enough—what if I told you that you could actually get behind the wheel of one? Scratch that. Not just one—several of them. All in a single day.

Unlike typical rental services that toss you the keys and send you on your way, Drivers Lounge offers guided self-drive tours. You get to choose up to four unique cars from their fleet and take them on a legendary Japanese touge (Japanese mountain pass) —all while connecting with knowledgeable hosts and fellow car enthusiasts. It’s an experience that’s as much about the drive as it is about the community.

I was able to join the tour during my recent trip, and even though there was clear itinerary, the experience far exceeded my expectations. Getting to Drivers Lounge was incredibly easy—a quick 20-minute train ride from Tokyo to Noborito, followed by a short 5-minute shuttle ride provided by their staff. When we arrived at the Drivers Lounge HQ, the entire fleet was already parked out front, staged the same way a millionaire lines up their car collection on the driveway. Seriously, it felt like the opening scene of an MTV Cribs episode.



MTV Cribs JDM Edition

Evo VI & DC5 Integra Type-R

After a quick briefing in their auto-centric lounge alongside another group, we were ready to hit the road. “So, what car do you want to drive first?” Clement, the founder, asked me. I had a few friends with me, so I needed something with rear seats. I would’ve gone for the R32 GTR, but it was in for maintenance. The next best option? A Mitsubishi Evo 6.

Honestly, I wasn’t too stressed about the choice—by the end of the day, I knew I’d be driving most of the lineup anyway. Drivers Lounge prides itself on its car-swapping experience, so having a second group on the tour actually worked in our favor. More people meant more cars on the route and more opportunities to switch throughout the day.

Clement and Josh who run the business

And just like that, I was driving an Evo 6 in Japan, with some of my best friends riding shotgun. If they hadn’t lost their International Driver’s Licences, they’d be driving a JDM legend of their own. I can only imagine how torturous it was to be a dedicated passenger princess for the day. But never mind that—I was in the captain’s chair now. And not just any chair—a factory Recaro bucket seat. In my hands was a leather-wrapped OMP wheel. In my rear-view mirror, a massive wing dominated the view—followed by the rest of our crew trailing close behind.

Following the Suzuki Alto Works in an Evo VI

The tour for the day was Drivers Lounge’s “Hakone to Daikoku” 10-hour experience. Leading the pack was our guide in a Suzuki Alto Works, followed by me in the Evo, and then a Mk5 Supra, a DC5 Integra Type R, and a Spoon S660. Each of us had a headset to keep communication tight across the group. While I had some experience with right-hand-drive cars, I had very little experience driving on the left side of the road—so having a lead car up front and clear English communication via the walkies helped ease the nerves and kept me focused.

Our drive to Mt. Hakone was a much-needed break from the fun, yet chaotic energy of Shibuya. With each passing kilometer, the city gave way to open farmland and nature. Whoever was behind the wheel of the top-down S660 had to be having a blast. Even in cruise mode, though, I was beyond stoked to be whipping the Evo. The hardest part was resisting the urge to get fully into boost. Instead, I was only creeping into the middle of the rev-range and letting off to get a taste of that glorious turbo flutter. Full throttle would have to wait until we were actually on the mountain.

When we arrived at the world-famous touge, we made a quick stop at the base of the mountain to stretch our legs and take in a bit of history from our tour guide. As we listened, GR Yarises, Skylines, and other eye candy ripped up the pass—chasing the same adrenaline rush that was waiting for us just around the bend.

Hakone Turnpike

FL5 Type-R & R34 Skyline 25GT about to run up the touge

We hopped in the car and hit the first straight. Adrenaline—full dose. Finally, we were stretching the car’s legs, rowing through the gears, and yes– boost! Without diving into every shift like a Fast & Furious montage, let’s just say it felt like living out Gran Turismo in real life.

Straights, hairpins, chicanes—it had it all. We took breaks at iconic spots like the Hakone Skyline and Ashinoko Skyline, each offering stunning views of Mt. Fuji. Honestly, it might be one of the best places on earth to snap a photo of your car for the ’gram.

Clement, Josh, and friends posted up with the fleet and Mt. Fuji

With every stop, I got to connect with the other drivers, swap stories, and trade keys—getting behind the wheel of each car and experiencing them all for myself. The Spoon S660? Easily the most planted of the bunch. Thought a Miata feels light? Try subtracting 500 pounds and add chassis bracing all around—because this is a Spoon-tuned S660, after all. Toss in some futuristic-looking fixed Recaro buckets and you’ve basically got the ultimate Kei go-kart. Sure, it didn’t pack much power, but those addictive turbo noises more than made up for it.

And speaking of Hondas, that DC5 Type R had its entire rear half gutted with a full roll cage. The kind of setup you’d expect to see Keiichi Tsuchiya thrashing around in one of those grainy 480p YouTube videos.

The Suzuki Alto Works was my favorite aside from the Evo. Unlike Takumi’s AE86 from Initial D, the Alto Works actually looks like something you’d deliver tofu in. Still, you’d never guess it packs the kind of punch and handling it does. Like the S660 that was tuned by Spoon, this one was tuned by Monster Sport, a company with deep roots in Suzuki performance. Driving it reminded me of my first car—a first-gen Scion xB—if I had thrown on every brake and suspension upgrade imaginable and slapped on a turbo for good measure.



After a few hours of carving the mountain and swapping cars like trading cards, we slowed things down with a scenic lunch by Lake Ashi AKA Hakone Lake. It was the perfect time to really get to know the rest of the group over katsu curry and cold soba noodles. Once our stomachs were full, we hit the road again. This time, the legendary Daikoku PA.

Lunch at Lake Ashi

Heading to Daikoku PA, listening to our exhaust note bounce off the tunnel acoustics.

Daikoku PA (Parking Area) is arguably the most iconic car meet spot in Japan—maybe even the world. I’d been before, but this time was different. This time, I pulled in driving something cool of my own. Every parking spot was taken. Crowds everywhere. It was popping.

Daikoku marked our final stop, wrapping up the “Hakone to Daikoku” tour. Needless to say, it was the ultimate JDM experience. On one hand, the beautiful scenery and technical mountain roads demanded my attention. On the other, I was soaking up Japanese car culture from passionate, knowledgeable hosts—and doing it all alongside some of my closest friends. Truly, a day I’ll never forget.

What’s to come with Drivers Lounge? Starting in June, they will be teaming up with Team DK’s (Keiichi Tsuchiya’s team) new showroom, G.base, to offer a brand-new Tsukuba Driving Tour. The new route adds an ever deeper level to the JDM experience, thanks to G.base’s roots in Japan’s car scene. If you’re planning a trip to Japan, stop by the showroom to see the Drift King’s personal AE86 Trueno—and if you’re feeling adventurous, maybe even join the new tour for yourself.