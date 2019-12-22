Aston Martin CPO Warranty

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

English sports car maker Aston Martin offers a certified pre-owned (CPO) warranty on its certified pre-owned vehicles that is comprehensive and covers everything on the car for 12 months and unlimited mileage. If you’re considering a certified pre-owned Aston Martin, you’ll be well covered by the company’s CPO warranty.

Warranty At-A-Glance

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage : 12 months/unlimited miles

: 12 months/unlimited miles Powertrain Coverage : 12 months/unlimited miles

: 12 months/unlimited miles Roadside Assistance : 12 months

: 12 months Maximum Age/Mileage: Less than 10 years/unlimited mileage

Pros

All CPO warranty work done by Aston Martin trained technicians

All CPO warranty work uses genuine Aston Martin parts

Any servicing due within three months or 3,000 miles will be completed

Cons

Does not have a return/exchange policy

Does not include satellite radio subscription

May not include loaner car (dealer decision)

Warranty In-Depth

Buying a certified pre-owned vehicle from Aston Martin is an excellent way to get quality warranty coverage. Their certified pre-owned warranty backs up their vehicles so you feel secure and empowered when you drive off the lot. The company automatically fixes problems and replaces parts under its CPO warranty.

Bumper-to-Bumper Coverage

The bumper-to-bumper coverage that’s standard on Aston Martin’s CPO warranty is for 12 months and unlimited mileage, and it means just that: anything between the front and rear bumpers that is a problem will be replaced or repaired by the company. This could mean items like inoperative electric windows or doors, the air conditioning not working, or something insignificant, like a light out on the dashboard. There’s no need to worry about even the smallest issue for at least 12 months in a certified, CPO warranty–covered Aston Martin sports car.

Powertrain Coverage

The powertrain CPO warranty on Aston Martins is good for 12 months and unlimited mileage. This means that for 12 months and for limitless miles if anything goes wrong with the engine, transmission, or drivetrain (the parts that move the engine’s power to the ground), the company unilaterally covers it. Aston Martin replaces or repairs any of the many parts that make up the drivetrain, such as engine valves, the drive shaft, or wheel bearings.

Additional Coverage

Additional coverage Aston Martin offers on its CPO cars includes 12 months of roadside assistance. This means towing, flat tire repair, and getting you going if your car won’t start is covered. The company also performs a hardware and software check prior to you taking delivery of your car, which means they make sure all of the sophisticated electronics work well. And the company throws in any servicing, like an oil change or tire rotation, that needs to be done within three months or 3,000 miles.

What We Like

There’s a lot to like with an Aston Martin CPO warranty. Twelve months/unlimited miles for the bumper-to-bumper and powertrain is hard to beat. You also get 12 months of roadside assistance. In addition, they check the hardware and software on the vehicle’s electronics and have an independent agency certify that the mileage on the car and the car’s history are accurate. And they do a 140-point inspection before you even take delivery, which includes the exterior and interior, operations (windows, doors, lights, etc.), and under the hood, among others.

If you have to have anything fixed or replaced, the CPO warranty guarantees that Aston Martin trained technicians will do the work using genuine Aston Martin parts. We also like the idea that the CPO warranty is transferable; in other words, if you decide to sell the car within 12 months, the remainder of the warranty goes with it.

If the car has problems, you can take it to any Aston Martin repair facility, and there’s no deductible on any repairs under the warranty. Another plus is what the company refers to as “preferential rates” on accessories you might purchase—discounts on things like floor mats, car polish, and steering wheel covers.

What We Don’t Like

One of the downsides of this warranty is that there is no return/exchange policy. Once you take delivery of the car, there’s no going back. It may be covered by a “lemon law” if your state has one, but if the car has any problems, the warranty is the only remedy.

Some companies offer complimentary services for a time period after purchase, such as oil changes and tire rotations. Aston Martin does not with this warranty.

Another issue for some people might be that there may not be a loaner car included; this is left up to the individual dealers. So, as far as a guaranteed loaner car, you are taking your chances.

Satellite radio is not included either with the Aston Martin CPO warranty. This may be a small thing, but to some people, it’s not.

FAQs

Q. Is the CPO warranty included on the oldest certified, pre-owned Aston Martin cars?

A. Yes and no. The company includes a CPO warranty on any certified car that is not more than 10 years old. So, yes, it is available on some Aston Martin cars but only if they are less than 10 years old. If the certified pre-owned car is less than 10 years old, it does not matter how many miles it has on it, a CPO warranty applies.

Q. Do dealers sell Aston Martin cars without a CPO warranty?

A. Yes. But only certified pre-owned Aston Martin cars come with a CPO warranty. Any cars an Aston Martin dealer may sell that are not certified pre-owned cars come without the 12-month/unlimited-mileage bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. Items like roadside assistance and 140-point inspection may also be missing.

Is Aston Martin’s CPO Warranty Worth It?

The warranty on Aston Martin certified pre-owned cars is a good security blanket. For the first 12 months, you own the car and for unlimited mileage during these 12 months, you don’t have to worry about any repairs or broken parts. They are covered by the warranty. You also don’t have to worry about any drivetrain problems, such as with the engine or drive shaft; the 12 month, unlimited mileage drivetrain warranty covers these. You’ll like some of the other features of the company’s CPO warranty, such as their 140-point inspection and 12 months of roadside assistance. Taken altogether, the warranty on an Aston Martin certified pre-owned car provides good coverage and a feeling of confidence for the buyer.

