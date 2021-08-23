Toyota’s 1-2 Finish at Le Mans Shows It Can Dominate the Hypercar Class, Too

Toyota's history of trying to win Le Mans is complicated. From shock car failures to every LMP1 retiring in the space of about 60 minutes, it took all other factory teams leaving the class for it to finally take the overall victory. Even then, all three of the manufacturer's triumphs were with the No. 8 car, the No. 7 unable to break a streak of ongoing, horrible luck. But no more! Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and José-Maria Lopez have finally, in the new Hypercar era, got to stand on the top step. Controversy managed to reign in every category, with the LMP2 field decimated in overnight accidents and finally, the No. 41 WRT car dropping out of the lead on the last lap, similar to Toyota's own 2016 misery DNF. Meanwhile, AF Corse took victory in both GT Pro and Am categories but by no straightforward means, all Ferraris seeming to suffer technical issues in the dark.

Toyota Racing

Defying the doubters, both Glickenhaus cars finished the race, although the No. 708 may have helped the No. 7 Toyota cross the finish line first. After a wet start and two formation laps behind the safety car, when cars set off in earnest, the whole Hypercar field seemed to be hellbent on going five-wide through Dunlop. Close racing on a wet track with cold tires inevitably led to a couple of misjudgments, the Glickenhaus car clipping and spinning the No. 8 Toyota through the very first turns of the first racing lap, putting the car down to 41st within the opening minutes. There were 18 retirements, the first being a dramatic exit by the No. 98 Aston Martin as Marcos Gomes suffered an enormous impact into the tire barriers at Indianapolis. Gomes was, thankfully, able to exit the car despite rows of tires being rearranged and falling onto the hood from the impact. The last non-finish was the sad, weird on-track giving-up for the No. 41 Oreca LMP2. WRT had been set to take a 1-2 finish in LMP2 in its first year in the category, the No. 41 comfortably ahead. It wasn't to be though, the car totally losing power on the final lap and stranding Yifei Ye, unable to make the finish line, after a throttle sensor failed. Cars dying on the last lap is one thing but after the No. 41's race ended, the two cars behind were suddenly in a straight fight. Robin Frijns, in the No. 31 WRT, was narrowly ahead of Tom Blomqvist in the No. 28 Jota car but traffic around the final lap meant they were right next to each other as they came across the line. Frijns kept the lead but nearly took out the flag-waver, who clearly wasn't expecting such a close fight over the finish line.