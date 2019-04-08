Behold the McLaren Indy Car Fernando Alonso Will Drive at the 2019 Indianapolis 500

Star racing driver Fernando Alonso will attempt the Indianapolis 500 for a second time in May, this time behind the wheel of a Chevrolet-powered McLaren Racing entry. The famed Formula 1 constructor will field a factory-backed Dallara DW12 at the Memorial Day Weekend classic, and now, this year's challenger has been revealed in a vibrant Papaya Orange color scheme with blue accents, similar to that of the team's MCL34 F1 car.

The UAK18-kitted Indy car proudly wears the No. 66, a throwback to the Penske-run McLaren M16 driven by Mark Donohue in the 1972 Indy 500. The British outfit hopes that this, too, will be a winner like its predecessor as Alonso, a two-time F1 Monaco Grand Prix as well as Le Mans 24-Hour winner, aims at motorsport's "Triple Crown."

“I’m excited we are finally able to reveal to the world the No. 66 car which I’ll be racing with McLaren at the Indy 500 in May," the Spaniard said. "The team at the McLaren factory has worked very hard to build this car ready for our return to the iconic Brickyard and I think it looks fantastic in the 2019 McLaren Racing colors. My hopes for the race remain the same, to win and achieve the Triple Crown, and I’m looking forward to meeting the fantastic U.S. fans who made me feel so welcome first time around.”