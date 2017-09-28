Chevy Celebrates 100 Years of Pickups with Centennial Edition Silverado and Colorado

Modern pickup trucks have more trims , option packages, and special editions than there are stars in the sky. Chevrolet is adding two more to this nebula to commemorate a century of building hard-working, dependable pickup trucks. The first Chevy trucks with a body were sold in 1918 in the form of the 490 Light Delivery. Since then, the American brand has sold more than 85 million pickup trucks according to Automotive News .

The Centennial Edition of the full-size Silverado and the mid-size Colorado pickups are throwbacks to an earlier time in Chevy history while retaining modern engineering, design, and technology. The new special editions debuted on Thursday at the Texas State Fair, a rather appropriate venue.



The most notable difference in these pickups is the vintage-looking bowtie emblem found throughout the trucks. This is reminiscent of the bowtie Chevy used for much of the first half of the 20th century with the word “Chevrolet” and two horizontal stripes inside the iconic logo. The front grille, tailgate, and front doors all get the special bowtie along with tasteful chrome exterior trim and some subtle wood interior trim. These special trucks also come with an exclusive Centennial Blue paint job, bigger wheels, and a spray-in bed liner, which features more old-school bowties.