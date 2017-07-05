Mercedes-Benz Teases X-Class Debut in Youtube Video

Alright folks, the Mercedes-Benz X-Class (pickup) was just teased in a Youtube video released by Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes has been talking about the X-Class since the concept debuted in October of 2016. Although information on the truck is still limited, we do know some important facts.

The Mercedes-Benz X-Class will allegedly be built on a ladder frame, have two locking differentials (assuming front and rear) and will hold true to the G-Wagen and GLE-Class heritage. Previous reports also indicate the mid-sized pickup truck will use a diesel V-6 and 4Matic all-wheel-drive system. The interior of the truck will most likely match the Mercedes-Benz level of luxury but we wouldn't be surprised if vinyl seats were an option since it will not be available in the US. Still, there will be plenty of beautiful interior trims as you can see from the interior designs posted here.

the Mercedes-Benz X-Class will debut on July 18th.