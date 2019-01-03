Hyundai Wants Its Cars to Park and Hook up to EV Chargers on Their Own in the Future

Hyundai and Kia are the latest automakers to demonstrate how future autonomous cars could eliminate one of the most annoying aspects of driving: finding a parking space. The two Korean automakers released a video showing how a self-driving car could park itself with a human driver onboard.

In the video, the driver gets out of a car (which looks a lot like the Hyundai Le Fil Rouge concept) and directs it to seek out an empty parking space using a smartphone. If the car is electric, and equipped for wireless charging, recharging could be handled automatically while parked, according to Hyundai.

All of this requires a communications system that not only connects the car to the driver's smartphone but to the parking facility itself. That allows the car to get continual updates on which parking spaces and charging stations are available. This is an example of the vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) tech other companies are using for everything from paying tolls to safeguarding intersections.