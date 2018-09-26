LTE-Connected Drones Aerially Mapped 7.5 Miles of Germany's Autobahn

German construction giant Strabag just flew drones beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS) above the Autobahn in Halle, Germany to aerially map the air corridor along the highway using UAV company Microdrones’ mdMapper1000DG surveying software, according to the Microdrones press release.

BVLOS flights in Germany are authorized and conducted more easily than in the U.S., due to the relationship between the country’s national air traffic control and Germany’s ubiquitous Deutsche Telekom cellular provider. By connecting the Microdrones UAVs with LTE modems, the nation’s aviation agency can easily locate, track, and monitor the drones and thereby ensure fairly safe operations.

In Europe, aerial inspections of utilities are increasingly popular. Most recently, state agency Transport Infrastructure Ireland, which oversees nearly 800 miles of roads, began implementing UAVs to aerially assess the integrity of the country’s ground-based infrastructure.

While Colorado-based Xcel Energy became the first utility company in the U.S. to garner FAA approval to conduct BVLOS flights to aerial inspect infrastructure earlier this month, the corporate-government-telecom relationship in Germany is seemingly far more well-prepared to rapidly authorize and conduct drone operations of this kind than the American counterpart.