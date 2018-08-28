At Aston Martin, Design and Engineering Build Off One Another to Create Sports Car Magic

I’d come to Club 1913, Aston Martin’s hub during Monterey Car Week, thinking Marek Reichman and I would chat about projects like the gorgeous DBS Superleggera or the striking Vulcan track car. But while free-wheeling guests gushed over an array of Aston Martin’s latest products and concepts—most of them slurping through enormous Popsicles the company handed out, in a daring move sure to doom every vehicle on hand to a permanently-sticky interior—the Aston creative director was instead talking about Star Trek. Well, Star Trek, as well as the Supermarine Spitfire, aviation-based future mobility, and the evolution of design itself. The query that prompted the digression, delivered over a white-linen tablecloth in a shady corner of the courtyard, was simple: Who comes first, designers or engineers? Not just with cars, but everything—tools, airplanes, electronics, buildings. Ultimately, the thread I was trying to tug—based on a door Reichman himself had opened during an opening salvo about the relationship between science and science fiction—was whether it was technological prowess or creative thinking that drives progress. Turns out that as a lifelong student of creative problem solving, with a background in both science and art, he’s given the subject a great deal of thought.

The short answer, of course, is: both. Engineers develop technologies that designers then adapt to beautiful products with the same regularity, it seems, that designers craft visions which engineers in turn make real. But understanding the natural problem-solving process itself, Reichman argues, can give everyone’s technical and imaginative visions a much better chance of succeeding. First, though, you have to have that initial tickle of a solution to a challenge. That, he noted, requires a creative mindset, regardless of whether it’s an engineer or designer at the helm of the idea. “Knowledge is meaningless without imagination,” Reichman said, immediately heading all the way back to the birth of the idea for a helicopter by way of example. “Leonardo da Vinci saw a maple seed fall out of a tree and gently lower itself to the ground through a helical motion. He then thought that might be useful, and he created a vision for a helicopter. If you can imagine doing it, as he did, someone will try to attain the unachievable because they’ve seen it’s possible through imagination. We’re not talking about dreams turning into reality, but about science coming in to remove barriers.”

Such creativity can come from any direction. He cites his own early enthusiasm for science fiction as the impetus for his own industrial-design studies, particularly in the way it approached problem-solving. The original Star Trek, for instance, saw the famous flip-up communicators function like cord-cutting cell phones long before we envisioned them, solving a communication problem compactly and elegantly.

