General Drones' Auxdron Lifeguard UAV Rescues Swimmer in Spain

When a group of seven swimmers found themselves carried off into the ocean by an undertow in Valencia, Spain on Wednesday, time was of the essence. Though they successfully managed to alert the lifeguards, rapid response wasn’t guaranteed at 230 feet from the beach. Fortunately, an Auxdron Lifeguard Drone was at the scene and quickly flown to the rescue.

According to New Atlas, Diego Torres remotely piloted the eight-rotor General Drones vehicle. Guided by a lifeguard via radio and assisted by the drone’s camera feed, he managed to reach the swimmers in danger and drop a life jacket which automatically inflated upon deployment. The woman in most immediate need of assistance managed to untether it from the vehicle and save herself from drowning.

Let’s take a closer look at this harrowing turn of events through the drone’s own camera feed.