Voyo Adds Engine-On Alerts to Prevent Suffocation 

It may seem silly for someone to forget to turn their car off when they park, but it's no laughing matter. Keyless ignitions and engine start-stop features make it easy for someone to leave the ignition on, which can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. On Thursday, Voyomotive, makers of the Voyo car monitoring app, announced an update that will alert users if they walk away from their cars with the ignition left in the "on" position.

“While some recent models of cars may issue an audible noise when the vehicle has been left in an unsafe condition, the driver is left guessing on the nature of the problem or corrective action to take. All too often, these audible alerts are ignored.” Peter Yorke, CEO of Voyomotive, told The Drive. “Lookout Alerts are a powerful way to address the issue by sending a warning with an exact description of the problem to a driver’s mobile phone.”

Voyo is an app that used a data connection and a diagnostic port dongle to monitor the operation of one or more cars. While typical systems provide running and diagnostic information, Voyo goes far beyond these systems to provide remote real-time telemetry from multiple vehicles, such as GPS tracking or anti-lock braking activation alerts.