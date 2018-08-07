Ford Factories Experiment With Gaming-Style Body Tracking Technology

What do Lebron James and Ford assembly line workers in Valencia, Spain have in common? They've both been asked to wear skin-tight suits packed with sensors that computers translate into digital movements. However, only the former will get paid millions for doing so.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, the Blue Oval and the Instituto Biomecánica de Valencia are experimenting with body tracking technology, a kind of sensor-driven imaging system that's typically used for movie special effects and sporting video game franchises such as FIFA, NBA Live, etc. In a setting such as an assembly line or assembly station, these light sensors are read by special motion-tracking cameras that record a worker's body movements as they perform their job throughout the day.

Once the images are processed, a three-dimensional skeletal character animation of the employee is created, and his or her movements can be analyzed by train ergonomists. According to Ford, besides overall movement, this data will capture measurements such as an employee's height or arm length, which will also aid in designing workstations that better-fit employees physique and therefore minimize physical strain.