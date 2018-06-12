SenSat, U.K.'s Largest Drone Data Provider, Breaks BVLOS Record

SenSat, a digital drone data provider, has just broken the beyond visual line-of-sight (BVLOS) record for the U.K., having successfully completed a 7.5-mile (12 kilometers) BVLOS flight and breaking the previous record by a factor of 10, according to the company's press release. The London-based drone tech company was awarded Pathfinder status by the U.K. government, allowing it to perform BVLOS flights, as well as focus on its artificial intelligence-infused virtual mapping of the world to maximize productivity for various businesses.

Essentially, SenSat is digitizing the world. It’s virtually recreating objects and places, so that companies in the construction industry, for example, can plan and strategize their operations digitally and more well-informed, instead of commencing operations physically with far less functional data.

To do so, the company uses something called Structure from Motion (SfM) photogrammetry, which basically uses sophisticated GPS to combine digital aerial photographs with computer vision, to then recreate areas in thorough detail, up to a few centimeters. Mapp, as SenSat calls this A.I.-based tech, is then turned into functional data for companies who need to make more informed business decisions and desire smarter planning.

As for the record-breaking BVLOS flight on Monday, a SenSat pilot launched the fixed-wing drone from a catapult and had it fly over 7.5 miles away from him. The current U.K. regulations don’t allow flights to venture farther than 500 meters from their pilots, and leaving their sight. SenSat’s Pathfinder status, of course, freed the company of this stricture, and allowed the company to set a substantial record.

Take a look at the historic flight as it completes. The energy in the room really gives you a sense of how important this mission was for everyone involved.