BMW, MIT Codevelop World's First 3D-Printed Inflatable Material

In a press release Friday, BMW Design Department announced in collaboration with the MIT Self-Assembly Laboratory that the two have developed 3D-printable inflatables, with air sealed inside. BMW's head of brand vision Martina Starke sees the material as building blocks for future interior designs for cars.

"The outcome of this collaboration manifests that a new material future is imminent," stated Starke in the press release. "There is no need to lock the car of the future into any particular shape. Interiors could even take on malleable, modular uses."

As returns from refining traditional engineering, design, and manufacturing practices diminish, 3D printing and other additive manufacturing technologies are gaining traction with automakers, who seek high-tech solutions to the ever-increasing complexity of modern vehicles.

The partnership between BMW and MIT began two years ago. BMW sought to develop inflatable components that could be manufactured in any shape or size, unconstrained by the limitations of traditional manufacturing techniques.