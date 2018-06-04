Regulating San Francisco's Electric Scooter Problem

Spin told The Drive that prior to launching in San Francisco, it held a series of in-person meetings with city officials but didn't provide written documentation to the city, nor did the company fill out any city forms.

"The backlash was against companies that provided no notice to the SFMTA before dumping scooters," Poon said.

"The general idea that companies must 'ask for permission' from government entities before offering products and services to consumers is inconsistent with our system of law and free enterprise," said Kenneth Baer, spokesman for the electric scooter rental company Bird.

Bird also said it complied with all laws and regulations in every city and state where Bird operates and applied for all applicable business licenses available in each location, including San Francisco.

In San Francisco, Bird registered its business with the city and county. The company provided proof of its business licensing in an email to The Drive.

Regulation vs. Competition

According to LimeBike, a recent San Francisco dockless bike rental program called JUMP created confusion around the permit regulations with which electric scooter rental companies would need to comply.

"The manner in which the city handled the San Francisco dockless bike-share program in 2017 informed our efforts with regards to electric scooters," says Marketer and Business Developer for LimeBike Jack Song.

The bike program was reportedly operating in San Francisco without a permit on a limited pilot basis and SFMTA selected JUMP as the sole company to receive a permit to operate dockless bikes in the city, according to Song.

Following suit, LimeBike initially launched only a few pop-up scooter rental stations. "Unfortunately, our competitors used our limited rollout as a pretext to blanket the city with scooters, creating the chaotic situation that ultimately ensued," said Song.

Market competitors and the example of an unpermitted bike-sharing company in the city reportedly gave mixed signals and led the scooter rental companies to launch without proper permits.

"Before launching in San Francisco, Bird had started discussions with various city departments and advocacy groups about the best way to enter the market," Baer said. "While those discussions were ongoing, two competitor services launched. Faced with competitive pressures, a week later Bird decided to enter the market and our product has been in high demand since our first day of operations."

According to its company data, in Bird's first month in San Francisco, more than 32,000 people used the e-scooter service, taking more than 95,000 rides and collectively traveling 143,000 miles.

LimeBike said its scooter-rental program was "immensely popular" and LimeBike's usage has surpassed all the goals the company initially set. The Drive reached out to LimeBike for its ridership numbers. Song said the company could not share its ridership rate. We are awaiting scooter rental trip numbers and will update when we hear back.

The Drive has asked Spin for its ridership and scooter usage data and has not received a response.

Some city officials felt the companies released their products into the wild without any concern for the regulations and permits needed. The situation prompted Aaron Peskin, the San Francisco board supervisor, to tell ABC7News that the scooter companies were acting like "a bunch of spoiled brats.”

All three scooter-sharing companies told The Drive they would apply for the proper permits, once those permits were available.

Scooter Safety and Resident Opinion

There are issues with the scooter rental companies that need to be resolved but seem to be manageable once city officials and the scooter companies get on the same page. Even Peskin doesn’t want to ban these scooters from the city's streets. Instead, he's pushing for common sense regulations and permitting, including requiring that riders wear helmets.

Legally, scooter riders in California are required to wear a helmet when operating the vehicle. However, Brock Keeling from Curbed San Francisco writes that riders don't seem to be taking this law seriously. "You need to wear a helmet while riding an electric scooter," he writes. "Are riders really wearing helmets? No."

The lack of helmets is a big concern for San Francisco lawmakers, but it isn't the only one. San Francisco is a busy city with more than 400,000 cars registered within the city limits according to a 2017 report from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Two women in Nashville, Tennessee were seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident while riding Bird scooters a few weeks ago. According to the Tennessean, they were struck by a car at an intersection in downtown Nashville. Neither of the women was wearing a helmet and both were admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for major injuries.

Nashville has a population of about 691,000 people, several hundred thousand less than San Francisco.

Additional issues lie with the scooter drivers themselves. According to Curbed San Francisco, many scooters from all three companies have been impounded by law enforcement due to being parked on sidewalks or in front of doorways. Bird eventually implemented a program that required riders to send a picture of their scooter after they parked it to ensure it was in the proper spot.

LimeBike has started distributing helmets to its users, in addition to requiring a parking photo, to try to comply with city regulations.