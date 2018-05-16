North Carolina to Serve as an Aerial Medical Supply Delivery Testbed

Last week’s additions to the Trump administration’s UAS Integration Pilot Program just keep unfolding, like layers of an onion, desperate to reveal all the new test projects within. According to Dronelife, North Carolina will serve as the testbed for medical deliveries, as the state’s Department of Transportation intends to work with Zipline, Matternet, and Flytrex in establishing clear guidelines for aerial supply deliveries for the future.

It’s important to note that that North Carolina has reportedly assisted companies in unmanned aerial systems projects before, such as PrecisionHawk’s efforts to create an unmanned traffic management system, and most recently, allowing Apple to use the territory for aerial imagery collection. This particular project, of course, is rooted in an effort to improve the health industry, with a focus on more efficiently delivering vital supplies and items.

“Blood and other supplies currently travel by courier to hospitals and testing facilities,” the Transportation Department press release reads. “With drones, medical providers would get the test results and supplies they need much faster.”

As for the aforementioned companies, Zipline launched Africa’s first UAV air corridor in collaboration with UNICEF, while Matternet has already proven its mettle regarding aerial medical supply in Switzerland. Flytrex is an Israeli company exclusively focused on becoming the Fed-Ex of the skies for food and package deliveries. All in all, not a bad batch of entities serving as the pedigree for the improvement of the conventional medical supply delivery industry.