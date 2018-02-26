World's First Hands-Free Crop Planted, Grown, and Harvested in U.K. via Drone Tech

In a world first, U.K. researchers have successfully grown barley crops autonomously using self-driving tractors and unmanned aerial vehicles. According to ABC, the goal of this research project was to ascertain if hands-free farming was possible at this juncture in the world of autonomous machinery. In order to ensure the project’s integrity, no one was allowed to enter the 1-hectare paddock, save for the autonomous vehicles. Ultimately, the venture was successful with crops autonomously seeded, sprayed, monitored, and harvested—deeming the “Hands-Free Hectare” project a success. As a researcher on the project, Martin Abell considers its success a sign of things to come such as a general shift in the agricultural industry regarding technology, in addition to potentially attracting a new generation to farming. “We have been able to show the public that this is something that isn’t too far ahead in the future, and it could be happening now,” he said. “It has also allowed us to raise the perception of agriculture to the public, so they see it as a forward-thinking industry and something that might attract new people to the industry.”

Hands-Free Hectare A bird's-eye view, provided via UAV.

Regarding the UAV implementation here, drones were exclusively used to monitor crops and retrieve samples which agronomists would analyze. “They were essentially our eyes, so we would assess the field using a multi-spectral camera and get imagery from the field showing us where it was strongest and weakest,” said Abell. “We would then send a little ground rover that would collect samples for us that we could conduct agronomy on. And this meant we aren’t walking out and on the crop as much, therefore protecting the crop a bit more.” The assortment of drone technology employed here also included using a drone’s autopilot for machinery on the ground, automating the tractors and chaser bins. “We only had a year to do this project so we had to pick something that didn’t require much development,” Abell explained. Let’s take a look at the process in action.