Proterra Electric Bus Sets World Record by Traveling 1,100 miles on a Charge

If you still think range anxiety is an insurmountable obstacle for electric vehicles, listen to this: a 40-foot-long electric Proterra electric bus recently drove 1,101.2 miles on a single charge, setting a new world record in the process.

To achieve that feat, Proterra used a completely stock Catalyst E2 Max bus, which boasts a 660-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The bus was driven (without any passengers on board) around the Navistar Proving Grounds in New Carlisle, Indiana. Proterra noted that the previous record of 1,013.76 miles was set by an electric car that weighed about 46 times less than its bus.

Long-distance tests like this are an annual tradition for Proterra, a California-based company that counts BMW and Al Gore among its investors. Last year, one of the company's buses drove 603 miles on a single charge with a 440-kWh battery pack, and in 2015, another bus achieved 258 miles with 257 kWh of battery capacity. Proterra considers these tests important because, it turns out, car buyers aren't the only ones who feel range anxiety.

"Range anxiety exists, even in public transit," Matt Horton, Proterra's chief commercial officer, said. It's one of the main concerns transit agencies have about electric buses, along with reliability and cost, he said. Driving your bus over 1,000 miles on a charge is a good way to alleviate that anxiety.