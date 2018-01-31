Toyota Recalling 49,000 Prius and Lexus Vehicles for Airbag Problem
The affected airbags may fail to deploy in a crash.
By Justin HughesJanuary 31, 2018
Toyota announced a recall Thursday for 49,000 vehicles in the U.S. They include the 2016 Prius, 2016 Lexus RX, and 2015 to 2016 Lexus NX.
This is not for a Takata airbag, but an open circuit that can develop in these cars over time. This would prevent the front and/or side airbag from deploying in the event of a crash. The dashboard airbag warning light will illuminate if this condition exists.
Customers can expect to get notified about the recall starting in late March. Dealers will inspect the airbag serial numbers on the affected vehicles and replace the airbags if necessary at no charge.
