Michael Schumacher's Former Ferrari Motorhome Heads to Auction

Fans of the seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher will soon have the chance to own a motor coach that served the German driver, his Brazilian teammate Rubens Barrichello, and their respective engineering staff from 2001 to 2005.

Offered by Bonhams at its Paris auction Feb. 8, is a 2001 Iveco "Scuderia Ferrari" motor coach that still wears the team's legendary livery in Rosso Corsa, despite having been out of commission for nearly 13 years. According to the auction house, it will be offered without reserve and it's expected to bring somewhere between $150,000 and $190,000.