Lexus Buyers Rank Spindle Grille as Second Most Appealing Feature

Whenever we run a Lexus story, we can pretty much always count on commenters to decry the Toyota luxury arm's now-signature spindle grille design. As far as actual paying customers are concerned, however, the Predator-like grilles apparently aren't as polarizing as the internet would have you believe.

In response to a report earlier this week about Lexus general manager Jeff Bracken having to field complaints from longtime customers about the state of Lexus's exterior design, Lexus communications senior manager Nancy Hubbell got in touch with The Drive to talk grilles.

Hubbell was present during Bracken's original interview and assures us that owners who are put off enough by Lexus's signature maw to call up the company's GM about it belong to a vocal minority as the Lexus spokesperson goes on to reveal that the spindle grille, in fact, ranks second on the company's list of most appealing features among buyers regardless of demographic.

"Among all buyers, [the grille] is the second most appealing feature of the car after exterior color. People notice it, which is key," Hubbell said in a call with The Drive. Lexus does pull off some damn good paint jobs, so we're inclined to believe these rankings to be pretty accurate.