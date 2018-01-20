DUI Suspect Uses Tesla Autopilot as a Defense During Arrest

As autonomous car technology advances, drivers are becoming more reliant on their cars to do the work. Most think they can sit back, relax, and just enjoy the ride. But that technology is not yet readily available, so if you’re driving a car with Autopilot on, you’ve still got to pay attention, and you absolutely cannot drive drunk. One California man recently found out that using the Autopilot defense in your Tesla will not stop you from getting a DUI.

According to WMUR out of San Francisco, a man was passed out in his Tesla on the Bay Bridge last Saturday night. California Highway Patrol woke him up and the man assured them that everything was okay because he had his car on Autopilot. CHP said that the man had a blood alcohol level at least twice the legal limit.

Obviously, the excuse didn’t work out for this guy. Tesla has warned their customers that Autopilot doesn’t mean that you can you ignore the task at hand—driving. A spokesperson from Tesla told SFGATE that "Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver."