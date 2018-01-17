Ford Says It's Not Necessarily Giving up on Sedans

But Bloomberg reported no direct statements from Ford officials that sedans will be eliminated from its lineup in the future. We do know that the Fusion's mid-life refresh was canceled late last year. This makes sense if the cost of the refresh is more than the potential sales are worth. On the other hand, the current version will become outdated as the competition updates their models, further harming the Fusion's sales performance.

We reached out to Ford to clarify its position on sedans. "We cannot talk openly about future product plans," said Jiyan Cadiz, North American Car Communications and Media Relations Manager. "I can tell you Fusion remains an important part of the Ford lineup for years to come with even more new fresh features on the way. We will have more news to share in the future."