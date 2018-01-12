Infiniti Pulls Off Eighth Consecutive Global Sales Record

Oprah’s famous meme is all about “You get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car.” Well, it seems that lately on the luxury side of the automotive industry it’s “You get a sales record, you get a sales record, everybody gets a sales record.” Joining announcements from luxury competitors like Cadillac, Porsche, and Mercedes, Infiniti announced another all-time sales record last year. That marked the eighth consecutive annual global sales record for the company.

Infiniti sold 246,492 vehicles worldwide, up 7 percent over last year. When it breaks it down into regions, Infiniti saws sales records in the U.S., Canada, China and Taiwan. The company attributes the record-breaking year to the introduction of the Q60 couple, the Q50 flagship sedan and the Q30/QX30 compact crossover.

In the U.S., the company sold 153,415 units, up 11 percent year over year. Canada’s record year included 12,433 vehicles sold for a 3 percent improvement over the previous year. Growth in China was the strongest with 5,823 units sold in the month of December alone. That helped round out the year at 48,408, an increase of 16 percent. Taiwan’s record year came in at 2,440 units representing growth of 21 percent over 2016.