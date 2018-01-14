What to Expect at India's 2018 Auto Expo 

Between driverless cars, flying cars, 3D-printed technology and virtual reality exhibitions, technology has become the present and future of the automotive industry.

India’s Auto Expo, the second largest auto show in the world by the numbers, will continue this trend next month, with the theme of “automotive technologies that drive the world.”

The two-part event features a components show and a motor show. The components segment will take place February 8-11 at the Pragadi Maidan convention center in New Delhi, while the motor show will go on from February 9-14 at the India Exposition Mart building in Greater Noida.

The events will feature booths from more than 2,000 automotive industry professionals. Car care businesses, emerging technology companies, design firms, and car insurance companies are just a few participants.

We can expect to see driverless cars and new models like the Tata H5 SUV, the Hyundai i20, the Honda HR-V, and the Suzuki Maruti Swift.

We’ll also see highly anticipated bikes like the BMW G 310 models, the Emflux e-sport bike, and the vintage-inspired Z900RS.

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers will organize the exposition. The Auto Expo has attracted more than one million visitors since 2008 and is expected to exceed last year’s record of 56 million visitors this year.

It started in 1986, the same year that Oldsmobile’s Cutlass Supremes were selling like hotcakes in the U.S., and when India began manufacturing foreign cars like Suzukis.

The Indian prime minister recognized the country’s booming auto industry after the very first auto expo. The government invested nearly $17.5 billion since 2000 and has set plans to help it grow in the near future. The “Make in India” initiative will support manufacturing passenger vehicles through 2026, and the National Electric Mobility Mission 2020 will support the efficient production of hybrid and electric cars over the next two years.