Gentle Reminder: Stop Parking Your Cars in Electric Charging Stalls

The automotive paradigm is quickly shifting towards the electrification of cars. But despite key industry players investing in fast charging stations around the world, the number of chargers isn't increasing parallel to the number of electric vehicles on the road. This poses a problem mostly in dense environments where charging and parking are both scarce, and short commutes are the name of the travel game. Unfortunately, another layer of complexity has made its way to those looking for a charge: treating chargers like parking spaces.

Electric Car owners call it "being ICE'd"; a non-electric car with an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) pulls up to a charging station and parks there because (to them) it equates to an empty spot. For those driving EVs, these spaces are more akin to a gas pump than just another spot in a parking lot. Imagine needing to fuel up at the last station for 25 miles, and every single spot was filled by a person inside gallivanting the snack and soda isles for half an hour or more. That's what this feels like.

A member of a Tesla owners Facebook group posted a photo taken on one of Canada's busiest times to shop: Boxing Day. At the Vaughan Mills Mall in Ontario Canada, there were 20 Tesla Superchargers available for owners to charge their cars. Of those 20 chargers, 16 contained non-electric cars who utilized the spaces to park rather than charge, despite the "no parking" signs on every space. We reached out to Vaughan Mills Mall for comment on its standard operating procedure when non-charging vehicles are parked in charging stalls, however, no person that we spoke with was able to provide a comment on how this event is handled.