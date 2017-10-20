Eiven Cars Is the Least Convincing EV Startup Of All Time

Here at The Drive, we've seen plenty of laughable electric vehicle startups that claim to have solved the world's transportation problems. Back in August, we laughed at the eTruck, a Hungarian venture that claimed to have a working prototype of an electrically powered semi truck, months in advance of the Nov. 16 reveal planned for Tesla's own electric truck. While the eTruck was obviously a Mercedes Actros wrapped in camouflage, those behind the venture at least put effort into convincing potential investors to lay down money for the vaporware vehicle, with a poorly-edited video of the truck on the move.

A new EV startup based out of New York City, though, takes the crown for Least Convincing Electric Vehicle Startup of 2017, operating under the name of Eiven Cars, and billing itself as the "Greenest Thing Since Mother Earth."

The company's website alone raises nothing but red flags, with the opening passages full of Trumpisms promising "truly revolutionary" vehicles to"perform great duties," all without actually plugging in to the grid. That's right: It claims its EVs won't need to plug in to charge.

"Our revolutionary technology uses a collection of fine tuned sciences," says Eiven's website, but it doesn't disclose what sciences or technologies are in play. We're guessing it involves a pound of quartz crystals, prayer, a quart of goat's blood, and positive vibes.

The site itself is littered with low-quality concept renderings of the company's planned vehicles, including the Euro-Coupe, Euro-Cruiser, Euro-Chariot, G-Series pickup truck, LST limousine, an unnamed hypercar, and Belladonna, a hideous knockoff of the Infiniti QX80, which is already the ugliest vehicle in its class.