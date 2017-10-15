Confirmed: Tesla Did Fire 400 Employees Within The Past Week
A statement from the Silicon Valley automaker tells why.
A recent Reuters report broke from within Tesla, revealing that nearly 400 employees had been fired from the California automaker in the last week. The anonymous source didn't indicate exactly why there had been such a wave of firings across the company, but after reaching out to Tesla, The Drive has gotten a response that confirms the news and explains the situation from the company's standpoint.
The shift apparently affected employees at every level from production workers to management, according to the Reuters anonymous source. “It’s about 400 people ranging from associates to team leaders to supervisors. We don’t know how high up it went,” said the former assembly line employee. This was enough to raise eyebrows across the industry, so in order to find out more, we contacted Tesla itself and got the following response:
"Like all companies, Tesla conducts an annual performance review during which a manager and employee discuss the results that were achieved, as well as how those results were achieved, during the performance period," explained a brand spokesperson. "This includes both constructive feedback and recognition of top performers with additional compensation and equity awards, as well as promotions in many cases. As with any company, especially one of over 33,000 employees, performance reviews also occasionally result in employee departures. Tesla is continuing to grow and hire new employees around the world."
As it appears, the decision to start fresh was made to increase performance standards for Model 3 production. While not mentioned specifically in the above quote, the manufacturer has been experiencing "production hell" according to Elon Musk in preparation for the high-volume EV, and has worked to overcome a "manufacturing bottleneck" as of late.
Tesla began production of the Model 3 sedan in July and built 260 of them in the third quarter. It was projected that there would have already been 1,500 examples manufactured by the Palo Alto, California marque, but seeing as there was only 17% of that figure produced in reality, Tesla must begin thinking big in order to satisfy its long list of customers with deposits for the affordable electric.
- RELATEDTesla Model 3 Production Is Already Behind Schedule, 'Bottlenecks' To BlameCEO Elon Musk predicted Model 3 production would reach 1,500 by now. To date, it's 260.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Is Sending Battery Packs to Puerto Rico to Provide Emergency PowerThe battery packs can be connected to solar panels.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Truck Take a Tesla Model X's Door OffDid a driver mistakenly use Tesla's 'Automatic Doors' feature that resulted in the damage?READ NOW
- RELATEDFirst Used Tesla Model 3 Listed for Sale at $150,000This early production car costs nearly three times its original purchase price.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla's Semi May Have Been Spotted in the WildTesla's elusive semi may have been spotted in California ahead of its debut.READ NOW