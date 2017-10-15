Confirmed: Tesla Did Fire 400 Employees Within The Past Week

A recent Reuters report broke from within Tesla, revealing that nearly 400 employees had been fired from the California automaker in the last week. The anonymous source didn't indicate exactly why there had been such a wave of firings across the company, but after reaching out to Tesla, The Drive has gotten a response that confirms the news and explains the situation from the company's standpoint.

The shift apparently affected employees at every level from production workers to management, according to the Reuters anonymous source. “It’s about 400 people ranging from associates to team leaders to supervisors. We don’t know how high up it went,” said the former assembly line employee. This was enough to raise eyebrows across the industry, so in order to find out more, we contacted Tesla itself and got the following response:

"Like all companies, Tesla conducts an annual performance review during which a manager and employee discuss the results that were achieved, as well as how those results were achieved, during the performance period," explained a brand spokesperson. "This includes both constructive feedback and recognition of top performers with additional compensation and equity awards, as well as promotions in many cases. As with any company, especially one of over 33,000 employees, performance reviews also occasionally result in employee departures. Tesla is continuing to grow and hire new employees around the world."